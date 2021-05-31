Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.