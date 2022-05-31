Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.