Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North.