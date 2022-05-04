 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

