Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
