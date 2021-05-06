Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.