Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.