Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with…