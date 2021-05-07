Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.