Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Saturda…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see hi…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.