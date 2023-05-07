Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
