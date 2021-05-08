 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

