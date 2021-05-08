Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 20 to 30 …