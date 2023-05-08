The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. …
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll…