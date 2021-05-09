Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main content
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

