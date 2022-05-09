Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.