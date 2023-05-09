Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.