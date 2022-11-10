Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.