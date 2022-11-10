Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Sioux …
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking …
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Snow may mix in late. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 1…