Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Sioux City, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST.