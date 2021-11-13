Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.