It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
