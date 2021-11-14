Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
