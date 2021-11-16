Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.