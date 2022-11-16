Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.