Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.