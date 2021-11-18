Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
