 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News