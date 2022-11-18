It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
