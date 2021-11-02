Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.