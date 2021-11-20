 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News