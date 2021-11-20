Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees to…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine t…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Sioux City's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area…