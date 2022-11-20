Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.