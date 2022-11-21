Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degre…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 10 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Si…
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Sioux City…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a goo…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a go…