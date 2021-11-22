Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…