Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.