Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.