Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
