Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.