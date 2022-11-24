Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.