 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News