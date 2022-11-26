 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

