Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
