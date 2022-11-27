 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News