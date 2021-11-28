Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
