Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

