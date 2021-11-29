Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.