Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 21-degree low is fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.