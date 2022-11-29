It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
