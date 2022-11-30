It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 de…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 de…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.