Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.