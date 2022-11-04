Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.