Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.