Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.