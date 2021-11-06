 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News