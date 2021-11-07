Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds …
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The Sioux City area shou…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees to…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. It should …
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux Ci…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 …