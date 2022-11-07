Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
