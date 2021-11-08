Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The Sioux City area shou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees to…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. It should …
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds …
This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux Ci…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 …